Friday's Friend: Denali, Cedar, and Aurora

Adoptable Pet: Denali, Cedar, and Aurora

These three littermates are just two months old and full of cuddles and puppy energy! HSWM provides obedience courses for puppies up to 20 weeks old and registration is still available for 2026!

Free Microchip Clinic

Save the date for February 17! From 4 to 6 P.M. at Camp Bow Wow in Hudsonville, HSWM will provide free microchips with no appointment required! Microchipped pets who become lost are more than twice as likely to be found versus non-microchipped pets.

Donate to Buford's Surgery Fund

Buford is a six-month-old kitten who needs a lifesaving surgery!

He arrived at the shelter with a previously broken pelvis, and unfortunately, it healed incorrectly. He needs surgery to correctly repair his injury, and the shelter's goal is to raise $10,000!

There's over halfway the amount raised, and the community can donate to this fundraiser online.

