Friday's Friend: Cousin Eddie

Adoptable Pet: Cousin Eddie

Named after the iconic character from "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation", Cousin Eddie is a sweet, energetic puppy who is very affectionate! Him and his littermates are all available for adoption - and yes, named after the other characters from the beloved film.

Angel Tree Campaign

For those interested in helping out at the shelter this season, the Angel Tree Campaign is an easy way to give back to continue supporting the work that HSWM provides!

There is a printable ornament packet available online, which represents one wish from one of the shelter animals. It can be either blankets, treats, or toys. Items can be purchased online and shipped to HSWM or dropped off in person.

Stocking Sponsors

There is another way to give back this season - consider sponsoring a stocking! A deserving animal at HSWM will wake up on Christmas morning to a bundle of toys, treats, and holiday surprises, reminding them just how loved they are while they wait for their forever home!

As a special thank you, the shelter will send you a personalized letter with your sponsored pet’s story and photo. Dog stocking sponsors are $50, cat stocking sponsors are $35, and a small animal stocking sponsor is $25. Or sponsor one of each kind of animal for $100!

For more information, visit hswestmi.org.

