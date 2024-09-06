Friday's Friend: Cody

Humane Hustle: November 9, 2024

Get ready for an unforgettable day of fun and compassion at the 2nd Annual Humane Hustle, a 5k trail run and 1 mile run designed to raise critical funds for the animals at Humane Society of West Michigan.

Humane Hustle is more than just a run; it's a day filled with activities and a post-run party that will leave you with lasting memories. Enjoy scenic views, quality time with your four-legged friends, and a sense of purpose knowing your participation supports a great cause.

Volunteer Registration begins October 1

Do you have extra time during the week and are looking to do some good work? Volunteer at HSWM! There are a variety of opportunities like walking dogs, hanging out with cats, adoption consulting, and even just doing our laundry makes a huge difference here at HSWM. Our volunteer registration launched October 1.

If you are interested visit hswestmi.org.

Sinkin’ & Drinkin’ Cornhole Tournament: Saturday, September 7, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Humane Society of West Michigan will be joining the Holiday Bar for their second annual Sinkin & Drinkin Cornhole Tournament sponsored by Tito’s! Come out and join us with your teammates for a day of drinking, competition, and sportsmanship!

There will be fun prizes from all the sponsors, and we will be there from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with our adoption trailer trying to find new homes for our adoptable pets!

