Friday's Friend: Cobalt

Adoptable Pet: Cobalt

Meet Cobalt, a charming seven-year-old dog ready to find his forever home! This handsome fella is known for his friendly and social nature, making him an ideal companion for families and other furry friends.

Cobalt thrives on companionship and would do best in a household where he isn’t left alone for extended periods. He has a heart full of love and an eagerness to learn: Cobalt already knows how to sit and shake, and he’s excited to pick up more skills with the guidance of a patient family!

With proper and slow introductions, he can happily co-exist with kids and other dogs, making him a fantastic addition to any family setting.

Beer City Dog Biscuits' "Good Dog, Good Deed" biscuit drive

Support Humane Society of West Michigan through Beer City Dog Biscuits’ Good Dog, Good Deed Biscuit Drive!

When you buy a case of their all-natural dog biscuits for $50, Beer City Dog Biscuits will donate a matching case to the animal shelter, rescue, or pet food pantry of your choice. Choose HSWM to make twice the impact for local animals in need, because every dog deserves a treat and a second chance.

Humane Hustle is almost here!

There’s just 30 days until Humane Hustle 5K & Walk! Don’t miss your chance to join this fun, family-friendly event supporting nearly 3,000 animals in HSWM’s care.

Sign up by midnight tonight, Friday, October 10, and receive $5 off your registration with code: 30days. Grab your friends, your four-legged pals, and your sneakers.

For more information, visit hswestmi.org.

