Friday's Friend: CJ

Adoptable Pet: CJ

CJ is a four-year-old chocolate lab who is social and tolerant in new places and with new people. He would do best in a home without cats or small dogs and has no known history with children. CJ would thrive with older, respectful kids and a calm, predictable environment where he can enjoy gentle attention and companionship.

January Junior Volunteer Club Registration

Kids ages five to 12 can join HSWM every Wednesday in January from 4:30 to 6:00 P.M. for a hands-on, animal-loving adventure! Through fun activities, advocacy, and learning opportunities, kids will get a behind-the-scenes look at what it means to volunteer at HSWM and help animals in a big way.

Spots are limited! Sign up today for one or multiple sessions for just $20 online.

Free Microchip Clinic

A free microchip event will be held February 17 at Camp Bow Wow in Hudsonville! The event runs from 4 P.M. to 6 P.M.

There is no appointment or registration required to attend, and microchips will be given on a first come, first serve basis.

For more information, visit hswestmi.org.

