Friday's Friend: Carrie and Sudoku

Adoptable Pet: Carrie and Sudoku

Carrie and Sudoku are eight-week-old kittens with a lot of curiosity and love to give! They are perfect playmates for you or your family and are easily adaptable due to their age. It is unclear whether or not they are a bonded pair.

Free Adoption Day

Speaking of adoptable kittens, this Saturday, December 6 is free adoption day! HSWM is offering free adoptions for animals six months and older from 11 A.M. to 4 P.M.

Stocking Sponsors

If adoption isn't an option for you, consider sponsoring a stocking! A deserving animal at HSWM will wake up on Christmas morning to a bundle of toys, treats, and holiday surprises, reminding them just how loved they are while they wait for their forever home!

As a special thank you, the shelter will send you a personalized letter with your sponsored pet’s story and photo. Dog stocking sponsors are $50, cat stocking sponsors are $35, and a small animal stocking sponsor is $25. Or sponsor one of each kind of animal for $100!

For more information, visit hswestmi.org.

