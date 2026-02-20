Friday's Friend: Bubba Blue

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Every Friday, the Fox 17 Morning Mix features an adoptable animal from the Humane Society of West Michigan, sponsored by Mike Morse Law Firm!

Adoptable Pet: Bubba Blue

Bubba Blue is four and half months old and loves cuddles, walks, and the park! He is also deaf!

Deaf dogs require more patience in training, and owners have found that using sign language commands can help in training.

Training Classes begin February 23

Speaking of training, HSWM's next round of training classes kick off Monday, February 23. Classes don't just address basic cues - they also teach owners about socializing, house training, chewing, barking, play biting, and other behavior concerns.

A respect-based approach with positive reinforcement is used.

Summer Camp registration open

Give your child a fun, hands-on summer experience with daily animal interactions, creative crafts and games, professional guest speakers, and engaging learning activities! Summer Camp at HSWM is perfect for budding veterinarians, artists, and animal advocates.

Kids ages five to 15 can participate in weekly camps from June 8 through August 20, with a preview week June 1 through 4. Camps run daily from 9 A.M. to 4 P.M. with aftercare until 5 P.M. at the shelter.

Camp cost is $300 per week, with Preview Week and Fun Friday costing $75 per day. Registration is open online.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok