Friday's Friend: Bella

Adoptable Pet: Bella

Bella is a nine-month old pup who is quite the lap dog! She can be introduced to different types of households at her age, and her age is eligible for HSWM's six to 12 month old puppy training classes! The shelter is at near capacity for dogs as well, so now is a good time to take a look if you are considering adopting!

Giving Tuesday

A global day of generosity, Giving Tuesday is celebrated on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. It is a time where people all around the world come together to support causes they care about the most, but this year, your impact can be reached further with HSWM!

Thanks to a generous matching gift, all donations made to HSWM will be doubled up to $35,000! Consider making a donation at give.hswestmi.org.

Camp Caturday

This Saturday, November 22 from 10 A.M. to 11:30 A.M., join HSWM for Camp Caturday! It is a fun and educational event all about cats! Campers will learn about feline health, safety, adoption, enrichment, and more.

It is great for cat lovers of all ages, whether you are a repeating cat owner or first-time owner! Campers will also get some playtime with the kitties.

For more information, visit hswestmi.org.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok