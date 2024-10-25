Friday's Friend: Atticus

Humane Hustle: November 9, 2024

Get ready for an unforgettable day of fun and compassion at the 2nd Annual Humane Hustle, a 5k trail run and 1 mile run designed to raise critical funds for the animals at Humane Society of West Michigan.

Humane Hustle is more than just a run; it's a day filled with activities and a post-run party that will leave you with lasting memories. Enjoy scenic views, quality time with your four-legged friends, and a sense of purpose knowing your participation supports a great cause.

Hudsonville’s Camp Bow Wow Trunk or Treat

On Friday, October 25 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. the Humane Society of West Michigan is joining Hudsonville’s Camp Bow Wow for their third year of Trunk or Treat! Bring your dogs and kiddos (costumes strongly encouraged) and join the spooky fun! We will be competing in the decorative trunk contest to win money for our shelter, so be sure to come out and vote for your favorite trunk!

Pet Portraits

Maddie Jackson Arthas that perfect gift for you! Get an adorable acrylic portrait of your pet! 50% of the proceeds will go directly to the animals in our care, supporting them while they wait for their forever homes! Contact Maddie at maddiejacksonart@gmail.com to claim a slot! You better hurry, there are only 8 slots available! The deadline is December 1, so don't wait on this amazing gift.

