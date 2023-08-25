Friday's Friend: Atom

Kimmypalooza

Kimmy Gibbler, a dog that has been in our care for almost two years needs a forever home. Actually, she is 29 days shy of her two-year anniversary with us.

Kimmy was seized from a dog fighting ring and clearly shows the scars of it. Her original shelter noted that she is "the most scarred dog to ever come through" their facility. But you would never know how hard her past has been from her behavior. The Kimmy we know and love is social, she is playful and snuggly and loves walks with her amazing foster.

Even though Kimmy is in an AMAZING foster, Kimmy needs to find a home to call her permanent landing space. In an effort to do this, we will be highlighting a new fact about Kimmy every day on our social media to try to get her adopted before her two-year anniversary with us!

Bark in the Dark

We are excited to welcome back Bark in the Dark in 2023! This fun event will feature food trucks, beer tents, live music, a cornhole tournament, and a dog costume contest! Be sure to save the date for this fun event that helps to raise funds for the animals in our care. Bark in the Dark will be held on Saturday, October 7 at Riverside Park at 4 p.m.

Tickets are available at barkinthedark.org.

Foster’s Needed

As shelters and rescue organizations nationwide continue to be at capacity, the call for foster families has never been more urgent. Fostering not only provides a safe and nurturing environment for animals awaiting adoption, but it also offers a rewarding experience for individuals and families alike.

Whether you're able to care for a puppy, a kitten, or a senior pet, your support can make a world of difference. By opening your home and heart, you're giving these animals a chance at happiness and a bridge to their next chapter of life. Become a foster parent today by visiting hswestmi.org/foster.

Working Cat Program

Working cats are often cats that are under-socialized, but thrive in a less social environment. They are excellent pest control. Whether you have a barn, warehouse, or garden, working cats are skilled hunters who help keep rodents at bay without harmful chemicals.

Adopting a working cat is a win-win – you provide a loving space to a deserving cat while enjoying a greener, more sustainable approach to pest control. These cats, often overlooked in traditional adoption settings, thrive in environments where they can exercise their hunting instincts. They may be shy around people but form unique bonds with their surroundings and the humans who care for them.

By giving a working cat a chance, you're providing a valuable service to your property and making a positive impact on animal welfare.