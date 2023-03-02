Fretboard Festival returns to Kalamazoo for 18th year

Say goodbye to bass and percussion instruments, the strings will have the spotlight at the upcoming Fretboard Festival in Kalamazoo.

The 18th Fretboard Festival celebrated the city’s stringed-instrument legacy and musical heritage, featuring 12 performances from local artists.

This event also invites visitors to meet instrument designers and learn about their trade, and attend workshops for a variety of stringed instruments.

The event is completely free and will take place on March 3 and 4 at the Kalamazoo Valley Museum.

Performances will take place on March 3, from 5:30 to 9 p.m., and on March 4 from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Learn more about the performance lineup and events happening at the Freeboard Festival at kalamazoomuseum.org.