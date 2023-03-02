Watch Now
Fretboard Festival returns to Kalamazoo for 18th year

Performances held on March 3 and 4
Posted at 11:55 AM, Mar 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-02 11:55:21-05

Say goodbye to bass and percussion instruments, the strings will have the spotlight at the upcoming Fretboard Festival in Kalamazoo.

The 18th Fretboard Festival celebrated the city’s stringed-instrument legacy and musical heritage, featuring 12 performances from local artists.

This event also invites visitors to meet instrument designers and learn about their trade, and attend workshops for a variety of stringed instruments.

The event is completely free and will take place on March 3 and 4 at the Kalamazoo Valley Museum.

Performances will take place on March 3, from 5:30 to 9 p.m., and on March 4 from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Learn more about the performance lineup and events happening at the Freeboard Festival at kalamazoomuseum.org.

