Freedom Functional Medicine offers leading approaches in regenerative medicine

Freedom Functional Medicine brings personalized, individualized care through a natural, regenerative approach. Each patient that comes through their doors is treated by assessing patterns in their healthcare before symptoms worsen with breakthroughs in science and technology at the forefront.

By addressing cellular, nutritional, hormonal, and lifestyle factors that impact one's health, Freedom Functional Medicine don't just treat illness - they help patients reclaim freedom in their lives.

Freedom Functional Medicine will host an event called "The Future of Wellness: A BTL Showcase" for those interested in learning more about advanced, FDA-approved BTL technologies to improve health. Light appetizers and beverages will be served at the event. It is free to attend, although registration is required.

Todd visited the facility and spoke to founder Dr. Blake Miller to learn more.

Freedom Functional Medicine is located at 1787 Grand Ridge Court NE in Grand Rapids. You can also follow them on Facebook.

