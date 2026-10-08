Free Glow Before the Show art display marks Mental Health Week in Grand Rapids

A free art display in Grand Rapids is giving the community a chance to see work from artists with lived experience of mental health challenges ahead of an annual art auction.

The Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan's be nice program is hosting Glow Before the Show through Saturday, Oct. 10, at the Special Olympics Michigan Unified Sports & Inclusion Center. The display is free and open to the public during the center's regular hours and coincides with Mental Health Week.

The artwork comes from the 2026 Shining Through: Art Show & Auction, which features artists with lived experience of mental health challenges, including some living with severe and persistent mental illness. Visitors can view the pieces, learn about the artists and see which works will be available to buy or bid on.

The week wraps up Saturday, World Mental Health Day, with a free community showcase from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., where guests can meet participating artists.

"Before the auction, we can slow down, look at the art, meet the artists and think about the connections that define each of us," said Christy Buck, CEO of be nice.

This year's Shining Through theme is "Connections That Define Us," celebrating the people, places and experiences that shape who we are. The theme piece is "Black Betty Band" by Anthony Anastor.

First held in 1995, Shining Through will take place Thursday, Oct. 15, at the Goei Center as a ticketed event. When artwork is sold, 51% of the proceeds go directly to the artist and 49% support Be Nice's mental health education and suicide prevention programs across West Michigan.

More information about the artists and available artwork is available at benice.org.

If you or someone you know is struggling, call or text the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988.