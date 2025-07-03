Fourth of July cocktails with Drink GR's Nate Blury

Drink GR's Nate Blury returned to the Mix, sharing festive cocktails for the Fourth of July weekend on the AltoGas Patio!
Red, Wine & Blue Berry Slushie
Ingredients:
- 2 cups frozen mixed berries, plus extra for garnish
- 1 cup ice
- 1 cup sweet red wine, preferably Bread and Butter
- Sweetened condensed coconut milk, for garnish
Directions:
- Chill 2 highball glasses.
- Add the berries, ice, and wine to a high-speed blender.
- Puree until smooth; the mixture will be very thick.
- Pour into the chilled glasses, then drizzle each with a swirl of sweetened condensed coconut milk.
- Add a few whole frozen berries for extra garnish, and a wide straw. Enjoy responsibly.
Red, White, & Blue Drink Techniques
Want to make a festive-looking, alcohol-free beverage? Nate advises to use grenadine syrup, RAD Soda, and blue Gatorade to make a red, white, and blue mocktail.
Directions:
- Chill your liquids! Cold liquids are denser and layer better than warm ones.
- Choose your glassware - clear glasses allow the layers to be seen.
- Pour the heaviest liquid first! This is usually a syrup or liqueur with a high sugar content.
- Use a bar spoon - place the spoon upside down in the glass, just above the first layer, and slowly pour the next liquid over the back of the spoon.
- Repeat with lighter liquids! Continue pouring liquids in order of density, using the spoon to help maintain separation.
- Serve immediately: Layered cocktails can be delicate and may mix over time.
Yankee Doodle Shandies:
Odd Side Raspberry / Two Pitcher's Grapefruit / Short's Local
