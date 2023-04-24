Four Seasons Yard & Sports: Are you using the right fuel for your equipment?

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Is your outdoor power equipment running on the right fuel? Modern gasoline contains 10 percent corn alcohol, which can be detrimental if left in the machine for long periods of time.

In order for the machine to run properly and stay in tip-top shape, make sure to run 100 percent gasoline in your equipment. In most nations, it's labeled "recreational fuel."

Four Seasons Yard & Sports is at 5426 Alpine Avenue in Comstock Park.

Visit them online at fourseasns.com or call (616)-784-2471.