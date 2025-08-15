Founders Brewing gives back to the Hispanic Center of Western Michigan

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Founders Brewing has contributed to community connection across Grand Rapids through great food and conversations over glasses of beer. Inspired by the dedication to building understanding and respect among people from all backgrounds, they are committed to fueling local community partnerships through their Social Impact Tap.

For the third quarter of 2025, their Social Impact Tap community partner is the Hispanic Center of West Michigan.

The Hispanic Center of West Michigan helps Latino communities across West Michigan through family support, education, workforce development, language services, and more, ensuring that everyone has an opportunity to thrive in their community. They have helped over 30,000 people annually.

The greater Grand Rapids community can support the work the Hispanic Center of West Michigan provides by visiting Founder's. From now through the end of September, visit Founders' Taproom and order a pint of their Social Impact beer!

$1 of every pour will benefit the Hispanic Center of West Michigan.

For more information, visit foundersbrewing.com.

Don't forget to present your voucher for a free appetizer at Founders' Taproom with a $15 purchase!

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok