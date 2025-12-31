Foster a service puppy through PAWS With A Cause

As the new year approaches, so does the amount of puppies that will come to PAWS With A Cause. The organization provides service animals to those who need it most, but the dog-to-human match cannot be complete without volunteer puppy raisers.

Volunteer puppy raisers play a critical role in the dogs' development and no prior training experience is required. There are flexible raising options to fit a variety of schedules, and the organization will host an in-person event for the public to learn more.

On Tuesday, February 3 at PAWS' Wayland location, they will host a "Yappy Hour" from 4 P.M. to 6 P.M., where those interested in learning more about fostering can visit the facility and meet the staff and volunteers. The event is free to attend.

PAWS With A Cause is located at 4646 Division Ave, which is also the nonprofit's national headquarters.

PAWS With A Cause Marketing and Communications Manager Sidney Baxter visited the Mix (with a puppy in training!) to share more.

Visit pawswithacause.org to learn more.

