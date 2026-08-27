Fork Fest celebrates West Michigan's food economy

Fork Fest is back, and this year, tickets are completely free.

The annual celebration of West Michigan's food economy is presented by People First Economy. This year's event drops ticket prices entirely, opening the door to a wider community celebration on Friday, September 11 at Vivant Brewery and Spirits on Cherry Street starting at 4 p.m.

"We're so excited to offer this to the community again — no boundaries," said Halla Maas, director of engagement for People First Economy. "You want everyone to be there because it's family-friendly. It's gonna be so much fun."

The festival brings together food trucks, local bakers and culinary creators alongside a market of local makers, live music and family-friendly games. But organizers say Fork Fest goes beyond a typical food festival experience.

"This is so much deeper than that," Maas said. "These are the people that hardly ever get recognition."

Fork Fest celebrates everyone across the food economy — not just restaurants and food trucks, but food processors, retail spaces, grocers, distributors and waste-management members as well.

Every ticket comes with free entrance and a free beverage! Attendees can purchase samples from a wide variety of food vendors and the chance to purchase from the market's local makers.

A "tasting passport" adds a game element to the day — guests collect stamps from each food vendor they visit, with completed passports entering attendees for a chance to win prizes.

The maker's market isn't limited to food. Alongside food-centric offerings, the market will also showcase and honor new artists who recently completed the organization's arts marketplace cohort, with items ranging from jewelry to paintings to fabric goods.

While admission is free, organizers are still encouraging donations to help make the event possible. Donations of any amount can be made at peoplefirsteconomy.org.

Fork Fest happens September 11. Guests are asked to register to help organizers plan for the right amount of guests.