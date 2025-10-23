Forest View Hospital provides mental health resources and networks

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

In the United States, one in five adults struggle with a mental health disorder annually. As the conversations surrounding mental health become more commonplace in recent years, so does the development of resources for those who need it.

Forest View Hospital gives those who may be struggling a sign of treatment and hope. They serve children, adolescents, and adults with accreditation by The Joint Commission. They provide no-cost assessments and acute inpatient psychiatric treatment, as well as partial hospitalization and outpatient programs.

One of those adult inpatient and outpatient programs is through Forest View's partnership with Southridge Behavioral Hospital. The hospital, located at 6291 Venture Hills Boulevard in Byron Center, accommodates up to 96 adult beds and provides patient-centered treatment that meets the needs of patients where they are. This expansion in southern Kent County allows for a greater reach in mental health services in the region.

For more information, visit forestviewhospital.com or call (616) 942-9610 to schedule a free, confidential assessment.

