Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Morning Mix

Actions

Find your style identity with Unfoldid

Find your style identity with Unfoldid
Posted

Clothing and personal style is part of our self-expression, but sometimes, finding the right wardrobe ensemble can be challenging depending on the day or season of life.

Master Stylist Aricia Symes has utilized her website, Unfoldid, to be a resource for getting dressed and understanding one's style identity. Rooted in science and art, Unfoldid take a personalized approach in the style formula for people of all ages and body types.

The formula involves objective elements including body architecture, color science, functionality, and more to give people a better understanding of what works - and why.

Aricia spoke to Michelle over Zoom to elaborate on the style formula and debunk a few style myths.

You can visit Aricia on her personal website or Instagram.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NN Neighbor News Generic Siderail promo.png

In Your Neighborhood