Find your style identity with Unfoldid

Clothing and personal style is part of our self-expression, but sometimes, finding the right wardrobe ensemble can be challenging depending on the day or season of life.

Master Stylist Aricia Symes has utilized her website, Unfoldid, to be a resource for getting dressed and understanding one's style identity. Rooted in science and art, Unfoldid take a personalized approach in the style formula for people of all ages and body types.

The formula involves objective elements including body architecture, color science, functionality, and more to give people a better understanding of what works - and why.

Aricia spoke to Michelle over Zoom to elaborate on the style formula and debunk a few style myths.

You can visit Aricia on her personal website or Instagram.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok