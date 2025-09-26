Find your latest fall decor at Meijer

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

More than a West Michigan staple, Meijer is your one-stop shop this fall, offering all you need to celebrate the season including decor, food, and botanicals.

Working with local farmers across Michigan and the Midwest, Meijer keeps their stores stocked with fresh pumpkins, flowers, and produce to make your house feel like fall.

They currently offer mums in all shapes and sizes, including hanging baskets, as well as new locally-grown purple sunflowers. Customers can also find pumpkins, gourds, caramel apples, and fresh apple cider. In fact, Meijer is projected to sell over 900,000 gallons this season!

A new season brings a fresh start with plenty to look forward to, and Meijer is no exception to that. Meijer Garden Center Buyer Jeff Lynch and Fresh Floral and Fall Harvest Buyer Dave Torreano joined Todd and Michelle on the Altogas patio to learn more!

