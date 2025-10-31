Find your favorite Halloween classics and more at Bardertown Video

Whether you are going out or staying in this Halloween, chances are, you or someone you know has made a point to watch a horror film. And while streaming may be the new normal for watching these classics, the weekend is also a perfect time to check out Bardertown Video, located at 2405 Porter Street in Wyoming.

Owners Mark and Abbie Ritzema opened up Bardertown Video this past July. It is a video rental store reminiscent of Blockbuster and Family Video, carrying physical media releases, including video cassettes, DVD's, Blu-Ray discs, and video games. The store also carries VCR's and DVD players for rental and repair.

Movie rentals are also just $1 a piece, and the store also accepts donations of your old collection. They are open Fridays from 6 P.M. to 10 P.M. and Saturdays from 12 P.M. to 10 P.M.

Mark and Abbie visited the Morning Mix to share how the business has been doing since the summer and what horror film classics you can find!

Visit bardertownvideo.com for more information. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

