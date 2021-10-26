Fifth Third Bank partners with Ele's Place for upcoming fundraiser

Ele's Place, where children and teens are joined on their journey of grief after losing a loved one or friend, has a big fundraiser coming soon to help keep the resource they offer the community free.

One of their partners is Fifth Third Bank, a company with a long track record of community involvement. Fifth Third is excited to partner with Ele's Place for their upcoming fundraiser, Courage, Comfort & Cocktails.

Courage, Comfort & Cocktails virtual event with a one-of-a-kind fundraising experience from the comfort of home! Guests will have a chance to bid on unique live and silent auction items and experiences, as well as learn more about Ele’s Place West Michigan and the loyal work our staff and volunteers provide to grieving children, teens.

The virtual hybrid will take place on November 1 at 6:30 p.m.

Learn more by visiting elesplace.org or calling 616-301-1605 EXT. 5100.