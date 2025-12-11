Feel at home for the holidays with Young African Professionals

The holiday season is marked by a time of gathering with family and friends. However, for many, home is on the other side of the world and can become isolating and lonely during this time - especially when people leave home and familiar traditions to pursue education, careers, or new opportunities.

"Home for the Holidays: A Cultural Celebration for Young African Professionals", brings the growing presence of young African professionals across West Michigan together for an evening of being seen, welcomed, and surrounded by community. The event will be held Friday, December 12 in Grand Rapids, where those who register will be given more information about the specific location upon registration.

The event begins at 6 P.M. and will feature various cuisine to represent the continent, music of Afrobeats, Amapiano, and Highlife as well as music trivia for a chance at prizes. There will also be an opportunity for attendees to network and connect with others.

Event registration is $20, and open on Eventbrite. Guests are encouraged to wear African attire or festive attire to the event.

Todd sat down with Joanna Udo and Joseph Uche to learn more about the event.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok