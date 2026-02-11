February Fun at Fellinlove Farm

Fellinlove Farm brings hands-on experiences to children, families, and individuals of all abilities through nature and animals. Located in Holland, the farm provides adaptive farm field trips, senior assisted living tours, volunteer experiences, and Young Fellinlove Farmers program to children.

The Farm is hosting their Valentine's Gala at the Felt Mansion on Friday, February 13 from 5 P.M. to 8 P.M. The gala will feature appetizers and desserts, music, a photo booth, and silent auction and raffle. All proceeds from the gala will benefit Fellinlove's programs. The gala will also feature an opportunity for guests to tour all three floors of the Felt Mansion!

The celebrations don't stop there! On Saturday, February 14, Fellinlove Farm will have an open farm event where guests can tour the farm, explore the nature trail, create crafts, and enjoy a hot chocolate bar. The event runs from 3 P.M. to 5 P.M.

Tickets for the gala are $60 per person or two for $100 and can be purchased online.

Executive Director and Founder Cheryl Kaletka visited the Morning Mix to share more.

Visit fellinlovefarm.com for more information and to keep up with future events.

