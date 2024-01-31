February deals and events at Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Snow Much Fun Room Package

Have a snowball at Soaring Eagle Properties with their Snow Much Fun room package.

Book a room at the retreat and receive $50 of premium play for up to 2 adults to be used at Soaring Eagle Casino or book a room at Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel and receive $50 of premium play for up to two adults to be used at Soaring Eagle Casino and Waterpark passes per occupant.

This offer is valid Sundays through Thursdays only.

Eat Good Food Festival

Enjoy amazing cuisine from some of the greatest culinary destinations across the Great Lakes Bay region.

Up to 8 guests can get comfy in their private igloo to dine on a multi-course meal. This event is only available on February 23 and 24.

Tickets start at $800 per igloo reservation. Book your reservation today at eatgoodfoodfestival.com. Reservations are required for this special event.

Waterpark Snow Passes

Even more reason to wish for a snow day, if your school is closed because of the weather, and it's safe enough to drive, treat the kids to a day at the Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel for only $10 per person. Kids 3 and under are free. Snow passes are available on a first-come, first-served basis. They recommend calling ahead to check availability and to reserve your passes call (989)-817-4801.

It's BOGO full-day passes for the waterpark! This deal will be running now through March 15, Monday through Friday. Some exclusions may apply. Call 989-817-4801 to reserve your passes today.

Birthday Promotion

Looking to celebrate a special birthday but don't want the full birthday party experience? Look no further than Soaring Eagle's Splash Bash Cabana Birthday Party. You'll get all-day access in a private cabana, plus waterpark passes for you and up to eight guests. Each Splash Bash Cabana Birthday Party also comes with eight bottles of water and 12 delicious cupcakes. Packages start at $299.

To take advantage of these deals or to learn more, head to soaringeaglewaterpark.com or call 1-877-2EAGLE2.