Featured Pet: Freya

Humane Hustle

Prepare for an unforgettable day of fun and compassion at the inaugural Humane Hustle, the first-ever 5k trail run and 1-mile fun run designed to raise critical funds for the animals at the Humane Society of West Michigan.

Hosted at Cannonsburg Ski Area, this exciting event promises to be a fantastic time for runners, animal lovers, and their furry friends alike! Leading up to the main event, participants have the opportunity to fundraise, and in doing so, they receive some incredible rewards. By reaching specific fundraising milestones, you can earn fantastic prizes such as a customized Yeti, a stylish backpack, and even a cozy puffy vest, making your Humane Hustle experience even more rewarding.

If you are interested in signing up, please visit humanehustle.org. Tickets are $25 for adults, $10 for ages 5-10, and free for toddlers 4 and under.

Giving Tuesday: Celebrating with Chow Hound!

Giving Tuesday is a day that encourages people to give back in whatever ways they can. It presents nonprofit organizations with the chance to raise even more money than they would on an average day; for the Humane Society of West Michigan, this day is transformative with the help of our generous partner, Chow Hound, your donation will be matched up to $30,000!

If you have ever considered donating to the Humane Society of West Michigan November 28, is the day to have double the impact!

Giving Tuesday Adoption Event

To kick off the day even more, HSWM will be having an adoption event with adorable adoptable animals at Chow Hound Pet Supplies (Standale Location) from 12-2 p.m. on Giving Tuesday.