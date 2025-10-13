Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Fans of Fiction Author Fest to bring over 30 authors to West Michigan

The event will be Saturday, October 18 from 12 P.M. to 5 P.M. at the Woodland Mall Barnes and Noble
A unique author event is coming to West Michigan this weekend, celebrating literature as well as local and national authors. Hosted by The Time Keeper, the Fans of Fiction Author Fest brings over 30 fiction authors in one space from a variety of genres including Fantasy, Romance, Mystery, Horror, Young Adult, and Children.

Fans of Fiction will be held at the Barnes and Noble inside the Woodland Mall on Saturday, October 18 from 12 P.M. to 5 P.M. It is free to attend and is open to all ages.

In addition to author meet-and-greets, the event will feature cosplay competition, raffles, and a gift for the first 50 purchases.

The Time Keeper himself spoke with Todd on what guests can expect at this year's event.

Visit fansoffictionfest.com to learn more.

