Fans of Fiction author fest returning this weekend in Grand Rapids

Following the success of last year's Fans of Fiction Author Fest, the event is returning to to Silva's Big Room this Saturday, October 17.

The festival invites members of the community to meet local indie authors and engage in a variety of activities that include cosplayers, a Q&A session, book sales, new releases, and more.

The event also will feature the inaugural Mythics and Monsters Ball, where attendees can dress in their best Halloween attire following the festival.

The Author Fest will run from 1 to 5 p.m., and the Ball begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 for each event and can be purchased at fansoffictionauthorfest.com.

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