Fallasburg Village Celebration takes place on July 29

Go back in time and experience the past, a time when the village of Fallasburg was born, by attending the Fallasburg Village Celebration on July 29.

This year’s celebration will showcase The Fallasburg Celebration Car Show at the Misner House. Vehicles with a vintage date of 1980 or older are welcome to participate.

The Fallas House backyard will feature the antique tractor show. There will be steam-powered farm equipment to see too.

While meandering through the village, visitors will be treated to eight groups of musicians in three different areas enhancing a more old-fashioned stroll through the historic village.

Demonstrations will include blacksmithing, timber framing, weaving, pygmy goats, barn building, glass blowing, ice cream making, and more! Children of all ages can participate in the games at the gaming area and have fun on the Pioneer Farm Trailer.

All the museums will be open for tours with docents available to answer your questions.

Enjoy the festivities from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Parking will cost $5.

Get a complete event schedule by visiting fallasburg.org.