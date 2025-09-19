Fall in a Glass: Apple-themed cocktail recipes from DrinkGR

Apples are one of the most iconic and well-known foods and flavors associated with the fall season. Other than eating the fruit fresh off the orchard trees or baking it into a pie, apples can be incorporated into cocktails.

Nate Blury stopped by the Fox 17 Altogas Grill set to showcase two drinks that pack in the flavors of fall: Apple-rol Spritz and Apple Cider Margaritas.

Apple-rol Spritz

3 oz. apple cider

1 oz. Aperol

3 oz. Prosecco, cava, or sparkling wine

Large pinch of ground cinnamon

Apple slices and a cinnamon stick [for garnish]

Directions:

In a large wine glass, combine apple cider, Aperol, and pumpkin spice. Stir to distribute spice. Fill glass with ice and add garnish with apple and cinnamon. Top off with Prosecco and enjoy!

Apple Cider Margarita

2 oz. reposado tequila

1 1/2 oz. apple cider

1/2 oz. Calvados apple brandy

1/2 oz. fresh lime juice

1/2 oz. hot honey

Pinch of flaky sea salt, apple slices and 1 lime wedge and cinnamon sugar, for rim (optional)

Directions:

Rub the rim of a rocks glass with lime wedge (if using), then dip into cinnamon sugar (if using). Fill glass with ice. In a cocktail shaker, combine tequila, apple cider, brandy, lime juice, hot honey, and sea salt. Fill shaker with ice, cover, and vigorously shake until outside of shaker is very frosty, about 20 seconds. Strain into prepared glass. Skewer apple halves, fanning over each other, and add to glass.

