Fall finds at the Holland Farmers Market

The Holland Farmer's Markets are always a big hit during the summer, but they offer items from local vendors in the Fall too.

Patrons can shop from close to 100 local farmers and vendors throughout the season. The farmers market is open year-round, reflecting the seasons in Michigan with a variety of produce and handmade goods.

For the fall season, there will be plenty of apples, apple cider, pear cider, mums, fall decor, and of course, pumpkins. All the classics will also be at the market like kale and garlic, potatoes, onions, carrots, bell peppers, brussels sprouts, squashes, gourds, and so much more.

The Farmers Market is also always filled with food vendors where shoppers can grab a cup of coffee or a baked good while they browse.

This market, as well as a select list of farmers markets in West Michigan, accept Bridge Cards.

The Downtown Holland Farmers Market is located at 150 West 8th Street in Holland.

The market is open every Wednesday and Saturday from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., rain or shine!

Learn more by visiting hollandfarmersmarket.com and learn more about the Holland area by visiting holland.org.

This segment is paid for by the Holland Area Visitors Bureau.