Face Off Theatre Company kicks off 2026 season with "Freedom Isn't Finished"

Face Off Theatre Company supports community members of all races, backgrounds, cultures, religions, and more. The 2026 season is kicking off with "Freedom Isn't Finished", running February 12 through 15 at the Carver Center, located at 419 Park Street in Kalamazoo. The project is also the launch of the Living Stage philosophy, inviting community members to participate in the artistic process and open the stage for workshops, readings, and dialogue.

"Freedom Isn't Finished" features six short plays on diverse perspectives on the unfinished work of freedom and is more than a title. It is a statement, as voices still matter, needing to be defended and renewed by every generation. The project doesn't focus on a partisan or abstract issue. It is for all audiences regardless of their social, political, or economic status or affiliation.

Showtimes run Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 P.M. with a matinee performance at 2 P.M. on Sunday.

Tickets are $15 each with a pay-what-you-wish option for a limited number of tickets. There is also a two for $20 special for guests attending the show on February 14.

Marissa Harrington, Face Off Theatre Company Co-Founder and Managing Artistic Director Marissa Harrington and Playwright Brandon Foxworth visited the Morning Mix to discuss the project and what audiences can look forward to in the Theatre's season.

Visit faceofftheatre.com for more information including a full lineup of the 2026 season.

