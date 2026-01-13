Explore the great outdoors with the Grand Rapids Camper, Travel, and RV Show

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The winter months in Michigan may keep many indoors this time of year, but now is a great opportunity to look ahead to warmer weather - and the options of traveling and camping at the Grand Rapids Camper, Travel, and RV Show!

The show returns to DeVos Place from January 15 through 18 this year, bringing a dozen RV dealers representing many RV lines, including every kind of RV model, from Class A models to smaller towables and more.

The features don't stop at vehicles! The show will also feature campground destinations across Michigan and the United States, including camping accessories, tools, and technology. Seminars on full-time RV traveling, camp cooking, solar conversions, and more will also be present throughout the four-day event.

Show hours vary by day:



Thursday, January 15: 3 P.M. to 9 P.M.

Friday, January 16: 12 P.M. to 9 P.M.

Saturday, January 17: 10 A.M. to 9 P.M.

Sunday, January 18: 11 A.M. to 5 P.M.

Admission is $5 for children ages six to 14, or $12 for adults. A multi-day adult ticket is $18 when purchased in advance online.

Visit grandrapidsrvshow.com for more information and to purchase tickets. You can also follow the show's Facebook page for updates.

