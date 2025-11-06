Explore multiple cultures in one place at the Grand Rapids Public Museum

Grand Rapids is home to a variety of cultures, each bringing something for the community to enjoy through individual events. The Grand Rapids Public Museum has hosted the annual Cultural Heritage Festival to bring multiple organizations all under one roof, and this year's festival returns to the museum grounds on Saturday, November 8 from 10 A.M. to 4 P.M.

Over 30 organizations and individuals will be participating, bringing music and dance performances, food, vendors, and presentations. Tickets are free with the museum's general admission, although there is an option to purchase food and merchandise from vendors.

Additionally, museum guests will be able to see other exhibitions at the museum, including Newcomers: The People of This Place and Tyrannosaurus: Meet the Family.

Amy Coon, Public Programs Coordinator, sat down with Michelle to share more.

Visit grpm.org for more information including a full list of participating organizations.

