Explore Kalamazoo's locally-made best at KalamaTopia's outdoor holiday market

KalamaTopia has come a long way since its beginnings a decade ago in the Kalamazoo Mall. What is now a holiday tradition for many celebrates small businesses in the area while giving customers a head start on the holiday shopping season.

This year's KalamaTopia will be Friday, November 7 from 5 to 8 P.M. at the North Kalamazoo Mall. Local artists and merchandise will set up shop in a Christkindlmarkt style with a wide variety of home decor, sweet treats, jewelry, accessories, and more.

Tents, heaters, as well as hot and cold alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages will be on site. The event is free to attend.

KalamaTopia marketing manager Elly Weber and one of the vendors, Ovhen Bakery owner Therri Smith, visited the Morning Mix to discuss the event.

Visit kalamatopia.com for more information.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok