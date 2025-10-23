Explore family connections with author Dave Grunenwald's books

Dave Grunenwald's novels embrace the love of family with meaningful connections and interactions. His latest release, part of the Lucas and Emily series, features siblings Lucas and Emily as they take various trips with their families around their community.

The series include interactions in their community with Food Banks, gardening, animals, cooking, and more.

Another series he features are the Grandparent Merit Badges . Grandparents and grandchildren are encouraged to complete a variety of activities that include cooking, gardening, and nature. Once badges are completed, A certificate can be filled out.

A Friends and Family Merit Badge series is also available, continuing meaningful connections and fun activities with other family members or friends.

Both Lucas and Emily series as well as Merit Badge series are available in English and Spanish. The Grandparent Merit Badge books retail for $15.95 and are available on Amazon, along with the Lucas and Emily series.

Dave visited the Morning Mix via Zoom to share more!

Visit grandparentmeritbadges.com for more information. You can also follow Dave on Facebook and Instagram.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok