Experience Grand Rapids launches A.I. travel tool for disabled accessibility

Traveling requires a lot of planning beforehand, but for those with disabilities, planning for a vacation to even finding ways to navigate your community can be an additional challenge.

Experience Grand Rapids is partnering with Wheel the World to launch a special accessibility travel tool using artificial intelligence technology. This first-of-its-kind tech is to help travelers with disabilities find lodging, dining, and activities across Kent County that meet the needs of accessibility.

The A.I. tool was built in collaboration with Experience GR and the Disability Advocates of Kent County, using over 300 venue reviews from the DAKC, Wheel the World assessments, and more. Travelers can ask questions when planning their trip, such as what hotel accommodations are available, terrain surfaces, and more. This tool is also available to those who don't have just a physical disability, but have vision loss, are hard of hearing, or have sensory needs.

The tool can be accessed online at experiencegr.com/accessibility by clicking on the green chat bubble in the lower-left corner of the web page.

Kate Lieto, Vice President of Marketing for Experience Grand Rapids, visited the Morning Mix to share more.

