Everetts Landscape is ready to help with your next project at the Home & Garden Show

While record breaking temperatures earlier in the week may have people itching to get to the yard work, Michigan is always quick to remind us that we should all just stick to the planning for now. While in the planning stages, it's the perfect time to head to the West Michigan Home and Garden Show for inspiration.

Everetts Landscape, the designer of this year's feature garden and one of the vendors appearing at the expo, joined the Fox 17 Morning Mix to share what they have to offer attendees.

West Michigan Home and Garden Show will take place from February 29 through March 3 at DeVos Place.

Garden enthusiasts will be able to find every product and service for their home and garden with 300 exhibitors, most of them local to Michigan.

On the Home Stage, discover 2024's hot design trends with Interior Designer Leslie Hart Davidson, and tips to organize the entire house from life coach Kate Wert, tapping into renewable energy sources, how to succeed with that DIY project, and more.

The Proven Winners Garden Stage will host Kerry Ann Mendez, owner of Perennially Yours, which is dedicated to teaching the art of high-impact, low-maintenance flower gardening and landscaping.

There will also be Cooking Demonstrations all four days on the Williams Kitchen Studio Cooking Stage, where Chef Jeff Brandon will teach attendees how to create Global Flavors. Plus, Chef Destinee Keener will demonstrate some down home dishes on the DTE Energy Grilling Deck. The Canning Diva, Dianne Devereaux will also host seminars on food preservation.

Get a complete lineup of showcases, seminars, and more at grhomeshow.com.