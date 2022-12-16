Even more holiday gift ideas for the kids, both young and old

Do you struggle to find the perfect gift for your kids? Whether your kids are young or old, lifestyle and parenting expert, Sherri French shares some great ideas that bring both fun and games under the tree.

Pottery Barn Kids

Shaped Unicorn Sleeping Bag – Limited time $77 | Cooking and Tool Set – Limited time $31

Finished with a flowing mane and golden horn, the Shaped Unicorn Sleeping Bag is ready for any type of overnight adventure.

Sleeping bags feature polyester fill for light padding, warmth, and sewn-on straps for easy carrying and storage.

They'll love being a mini chef with this charming cooking and toolset.

Help them whip up imaginary recipes and enjoy a special pretend meal made just by them.

Available at potterybarnkids.com.



Nutt Heads

Kids Against Maturity - $24.99 | Joke King - $24.99 | Paco Sako - $49.99

Nutt Heads is best known for its popular question-and-answer game Kids Against Maturity.

Paco Sako or Peace Chess was created by Dutch Dad Felix Albers. It is based on chess but plays slightly differently - no pieces are removed from the board.

Available at Target, Meijer, Walgreens, and nuttheads.com.

Worldwide Buddies

Puzzlies - $24.99

The puzzle features 36 buddies from different countries, and it's designed for children to meet and greet characters from all corners of the world!

It has 100 big pieces and the best part is that it's double-sided, with each side being of a different level of difficulty.

This means that it's perfect for children of different ages, but also a great way to get the entire family around the table for some screen-free and creative time.

Available at worldwidebuddies.com.

Use coupon code MOMHINT for 20% off.

Crayola

Crayola Colors of the World Crayons - $2.49 | Colors of the World Coloring Book - $1.99 | Colors of Kindness - $1.99 | 64 ct Crayons - $5.49 | Color Wonder Activity Pads - $4.99

Get CREATIVE this holiday and COLOR!

Little ones will enjoy the characters like Princesses and Paw Patrol inside MESS FREE Color Wonder where the ink only shows on the Color Wonder paper.

Let's share KINDNESS for ALL kids this holiday and design masterpieces with Colors of Kindness and Colors of the World crayons.

Or unwrap the classic 64 ct with the unforgettable sharpener and amazing colors to make this year the most bright and colorful holiday!

Available at crayola.com

To find details on all of these great holidays for kids ideas head to @momhint on Instagram.