EuCure for Crohn's returns for seventh year

Adam Fein was diagnosed with Crohn's disease at ten years old. In wake of his diagnosis, his family wanted to bring awareness and hope for a cure through a euchre tournament.

Six years later, the tournament has since brought over 200 players participating and has raised over $280,000 for the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation.

This year's seventh-annual EuCure for Crohn's tournament will take place Saturday, November 8 at St. Mary's Visitation Catholic School in Byron Center. Doors open at 5 P.M. for food and beverages, and the tournament will begin at 6:30 P.M. Participants must be over 21 to participate.

There is a $30 entry fee for those interested in participating, and raffle tickets are $10 each. Raffle items for this year's event include 20 Monroe Live tickets, autographed jerseys from Detroit's four sports teams, a 50 inch smart television, and many more gift packages.

There is also an option to pre-pay for tickets or make a donation through Venmo @eucureforcrohns or PayPal at eucure4crohns@gmail.com.

Adam and his father, John, returned to the Morning Mix to discuss the event's growth.

Visit eucureforcrohns.com for more information. You can also find more event information on Facebook.

