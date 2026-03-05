Enriched Living's annual gala returning for second year

Enriched Living operates West Michigan residential homes for adults with disabilities. Homes have modern amenities and are grouped by gender, with 24/7 care available to residents.

The organization will host their annual gala, themed "Hollywood Nights", at the City Flats Ballroom on March 28. It is an opportunity for the community to fundraise towards these much-needed programs for an underserved population.

The gala itself is sold out, however, there are sponsorship opportunities still available and donations welcome leading up to the event.

Enriched Living founder Jeff Labie and strategic growth manager Katie VanEck visited the Morning Mix to talk about the organization's growth.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok