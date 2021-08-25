Enjoy one last getaway before school starts at Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel

Is your family still in need of some fun before school is back in session? Whether you want to spend a few hours or a couple of nights away from home, Soaring Eagle Waterpark in Mt. Pleasant will be a hit for people of all ages.

Wrapping up August, on the 27 and 28, Lemonade and Sunshine Weekend, where you can find crafts, yard games, movies, and more!

Now through September 7, kids can eat free at the family restaurant. Up to four children 13 and under registered to a guest room, will each receive breakfast and lunch vouchers to use at the family restaurant each night of their stay. Call 1-877-2EAGLE2 or visit soaringeaglewaterpark.com to book your stay.

The month of October has some Spooktacular things in store! A buffet will take place every Friday and Saturday at the family restaurant throughout the entire month. The Carnival of Mystery will take place on October 1-3, where you can get a balloon from Pennywise.

October 7-10 is virtually Halloween with face painting and caricatures. The following weekend will be Chills and Thrills October 14-17.

Don't forget to take the shuttle across the street to Soaring Eagle Casino! It's the last Friday for Sizzling Summer from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. where three winners are drawn each hour, plus one lucky Access Club member could win $10,000 cash!

Want to relax? The spa has a couple of awesome packages for ultimate R&R. Enjoy a 50-minute warm vanilla bourbon wrap for only $80 available in August and September.

Another great option is a 50-minute peppermint and orange aroma massage for only $105 in August and September.

Call the spa to book an appointment at (989)-775-5403.

Just added to the concert lineup, the wildly popular rapper, actor, and filmmaker Ice Cube is coming to Soaring Eagle on October 9.

Also new to the lineup, Goo Goo Dolls are hitting the stage on October 22. Some of their most popular songs include "Name", "Slide", and "Iris."

Tickets are still available for Keith Urban with special guest Lindsay Ell. They'll take the stage on August 28.

The outdoor summer concert series will also feature country artist and Grammy Award-Winning entertainer Tim McGraw with special guest Lauren Alaina hit the stage on September 18 at 8 p.m.

Megadeth, Lamb of God, Trivium, and Hate Breek tickets are still up for grabs too on September 24.

Then, the Barenaked Ladies will take the stage on October 1.

Also, make sure to tickets for Los Kumbia Kings on October 23 for a night of music blending bilingual

hits, urban American hip-hop, and regee.

While you're at the box office, grab tickets to Boyz II Men too! The iconic R&B group takes the Entertainment Hall stage on October 30.

To purchase tickets to these shows, go to etix.com, the Soaring Eagle Box Office, or call 1-800-514-3849.