Enjoy food and brews from local chefs at 2022 Grand Rapids American Culinary Brew Launch Party

The American Culinary Federation of Greater Grand Rapids and Grand Rapids Brewing Company will come together to host their 10th annual brew launch event on September 15.

Each year, chefs from the Greater Grand Rapids area submit their work to brew beer with the team at Grand Rapids Brewing Company. The brewing team at Grand Rapids Brewing Company reviews submissions and chooses a winner to continue the work inside their brewery.

Guests will receive freshly prepared foods from local chefs, music, prizes, and a fun-filled evening with friends and the winning brew.

This year’s and two-time winner, Chef Nicholas Gonring, North American Corporate Consulting Chef for Gordon's Food Service, will brew the beer with the brewers at GRBC for the Brew Launch Event.

The Grand Rapids American Culinary Brew Launch Party starts at 6 p.m. at Grand Rapids Brewing Company.

Tickets cost $15 per person and can be purchased at Eventbrite.

Funds will support the local ACF chapter and all the community events, scholarships, and advancements for all food service persons in the Grand Rapids community and beyond!