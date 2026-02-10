Enjoy delicious toffee with My Chunky Table

Besides Valentine's Day, February is also a month full of unofficial food holidays. February 1 is National Dark Chocolate Day, February 4 is National Homemade Soup Day, February 23 is National Banana Bread Day, and there are many more in between!

My Chunky Table, created by Beverly Constantine, teaches in-person cooking and baking classes in West Michigan, offering a variety of cuisine options that can satisfy any palate. There are several classes coming up in February and March, with more planned for 2026!

Beverly visited the Morning Mix to demonstrate an easy toffee recipe of her creation for any occasion, and can also be packaged as a gift!

Sweet & Salty Cracker Toffee

Ingredients:



1½ sleeves saltine crackers (about 60 crackers)

2 sticks (1 cup) salted butter

¾ cup brown sugar, packed

1 (12 oz) bag chocolate chips

(semi-sweet or milk chocolate, your choice)

Directions:

Prepare the Pan:



Preheat oven to 400°F. Line a rimmed baking sheet (jelly roll pan) with heavy-duty foil, making sure the foil goes up and over the edges for easy cleanup. Arrange the saltine crackers in a single layer, covering the entire pan.

Make the Toffee:



In a small saucepan, melt the butter and brown sugar over medium heat, stirring constantly until fully combined. Once the mixture comes to a full boil, let it boil for 1 minute without stirring. Remove from heat and immediately pour the hot toffee mixture evenly over the crackers, gently spreading to cover the crackers evenly.

Bake:



Bake in the preheated oven for 10 minutes. Remove from the oven and place the pan on a cooling rack.

Add the Chocolate:



While the toffee is still hot, sprinkle the chocolate chips evenly over the top. Let sit for 5–7 minutes until the chocolate softens. Use a spatula to spread the melted chocolate into an even layer, like frosting.

Cool & Break:



Allow the pan to cool slightly, then place it in the freezer for 30 minutes, or until fully set. Once hardened, break into pieces and store in an airtight container until ready to serve.

Fun Variations:



Swap saltines for Ritz crackers or graham crackers.

Top with dehydrated marshmallows to create a fun s’mores-style toffee.

Add chopped nuts or sprinkles for extra texture and color.

Store in the refrigerator for up to 1 week or in the freezer for up to 1 month… if it lasts that long.

Visit mychunkytable.com for more recipes!

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok