Enjoy Binder Park Zoo child-free at Corks & Kegs

It's a beer and wine tasting event for a great cause! Binder Park Zoo's "Corks & Kegs" returns for the fall, this year happening Saturday, September 6 from 2 P.M. to 7 P.M.

An event for guests over 21 years old, Corks & Kegs will feature over 40 different beer, wine, cider, and ready-to-drink options. A variety of food trucks will also be available. The event will also feature an online silent auction, wine pull, access to the Skylark Ridge ropes course, and animal encounters.

General admission tickets are $65 when purchased in advance online. On the day of, the price increases to $75.

Proceeds from the event will go back to Binder Park Zoo's mission of connection, inspiration, and conservation.

Binder Park Zoo Marketing Manager Allie Stoddard visited the Morning Mix to preview the event.

Visit binderparkzoo.org for more information.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok