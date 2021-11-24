Enjoy a Thanksgiving weekend at Soaring Eagle

Need a fun weekend to unwind? Or miss your quick day trips to the beach? Pack up the car, swimsuits, and towels and surprise the family with a trip to Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel. Plus, don't forget those hot concerts and other entertainment at the casino!

Pajama Jam is on November 26 and 27. Split between the two days, everyone can enjoy crafts, caricature drawings, dancing, and more.

On Thanksgiving Day, enjoy a turkey dinner with all the fixings starting at 11 a.m. Along with traditional turkey, get shrimp linguine, beef pot poast, and more.

In November, a real treat for everyone is a taco buffet in the Family Restaurant every Friday from 4-9 p.m. Every Saturday in the month of November, a prime rib buffet with delicious selections ranging from chicken and ribs to macaroni and cheese, plus a salad bar.

Holly Jolly Dayz is all December long with different themed weekends too! On December 3 and 4, visit with Santa, Frozen characters and a DJ dance party.

December 10 and 11 is Cozy Cocoa weekend, with a hot chocolate bar and even breakfast with Santa are on the list of fun!

On December 17 and 18, Baffling Bill will return for magical fun, along with crafts and other activities.

Book a stay now at 1-877-232-4532 or visit soaringeaglewaterpark.com.

Don't forget to take the shuttle across the street to Soaring Eagle Casino.

Fridays in November from 7-11 p.m., win a share of $30,000 in premium play.

On November 26, one Access Club Member could win two Polaris Indy 600 SP Snowmobiles and a trailer.

Also on Saturdays in November, win your share of $180,000 in cash and premium play. Hourly drawings for premium play will take place from 7-10 p.m.

Just announced, Mike Epps will be coming to Soaring Eagle on December 29. He's generating an extraordinary amount of buzz among his peers for being not only one of the funniest comic actors in town but also for his burgeoning dramatic talent.

Lots of great musical acts and entertainment too! Just added to this year's calendar, 80s sensations, Rick Springfield along with Men at Work will come to Soaring Eagle on December 28.

Also just announced, Rodney Carrington on December 27. HE is a multi-talented comedian, actor, singer, and writer playing sold-out shows around the world as one of the top 10 highest-grossing touring comedians for the past two decades.

Country music lovers, get ready to see Sawyer Brown and Lonestar coming to Soaring Eagle on December 30.

Motown legends, The Temptations, and Four Tops are bringing their decades of talent to the state on November 27.

Country music lovers will want to come to see Dustin Lynch on December 3.

Also when the cold weather moves in, the Beach Boys Holiday Harmonies will warm things up on December 17. The group continues to ride the crest of a wave unequaled in America's musical history.

The holiday spirit will come to life with the musical tenor talents of Jonathan Antoine's Christmasland Live on December 18.

Looking to 2022, Theresa Caputo Live: The Experience is coming to Soaring Eagle on April 29, 2022. Star of the hit TLC show, Long Island Medium, will share personal stories about her life and explain how her gift works.

New Kids on the Block Mix Tape Tour featuring Salt-N-Pepa, En Vogue, and Rick Astley on June 23, 2022.

Newly announced, Air Supply with special guest Orleans is coming to Soaring Eagle on January 21.

Also, dubbed one of the "most important bands in music since the down of the rock and roll era," Chicago hits the stage on April 9.

Known as the King of Rant, Lewis Black uses his trademark style of comedic yelling and finger-pointing to expose the absurdities of life. He takes the stage on April 23.

To purchase tickets to these shows, go to etix.com, the Soaring Eagle Box Office, or call 1-800-514-3849.

