Enjoy a mini summer vacay at Soaring Eagle Properties

The words "I'm bored" will wash away as soon as the kids step through the doors of Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel.

Now through June 24, families can save $5 on a regular priced Day Pass for the waterpark simply by going into Green Cooperative, located at 214 N. Franklin in Mt. Pleasant. 50 percent of day pass sales will go to helping the new storage space.

Breakfast and lunch are on Soaring Eagle this summer! Now through September 7, kids eat free at the waterpark and hotel. Up to four children 13 and under registered to a guest room, will each receive two meal vouchers to use at the family restaurant each night of their stay. Call (866)-2EAGLE2 or visit soaringeaglewaterpark.com to book a stay.

Or enjoy nature at the Hideaway RV Park is now open, and just yards away from the waterpark! Explore 42 acres with canoes, kayaks, and paddleboats. Not to mention, enjoy free shuttles from the campground or waterpark, and try your luck at Soaring Eagle Casino.

An extended stay is a great option with The Retreat! The European design has clean lines, bright colors, kitchens, washers and dryers, and more.

Or see if Lady Luck is on your side with the Countdown to Summer $50,000 Cash Giveaway every Friday in June from 7-11 p.m. Head to soaringeaglecasino.com for details.

Dream of being on the water? On Saturdays in June, earn entries for a 2021 Tritoon along with other prizes. On June 26, someone will sail away with it.

Guest can also relax and pamper themselves at the Soaring Eagle Spa and Salon. Get everything from haircuts and facials to deep tissue massages. See a list of services and reserve an appointment at soaringeaglecasino.com.

Get ready to dance the night away at Soaring Eagle Casino's Outdoor Concerts.

Did you miss the chance to get tickets for Kid Rock? He added a second show at Soaring Eagle for August 15 featuring a special guest, Tesla. Tickets for this show will sell out fast, so go to etix.com to purchase.

Tim McGraw is coming on September 18. He's sold more than 80 million records worldwide and dominated the charts with 44 number one singles.

Tickets are still available for Keith Urban with special guest, Lindsay Ell. They'll take the stage on August 28. Urban has released a total of 11 studio albums and has charted 27 singles on the US Hot Country Songs Chart, 18 of which went to number one.

Rockers are gonna want to snag tickets for September 24 when Megadeth and Lamb of God with special guests Trivium and in Flames take the stage.

ZZ Top, also known as "that little ol' band from Texas", is going to be in Mt. Pleasant on July 17. They lay claim to being the longest-running major rock band with original personnel intact. In 2004, the Texas Trio was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Joining them in July will be American artist John Fogerty and George Thorogood and the Destroyers.

To purchase tickets for these shows, go to etix.com, the Soaring Eagle Box Office, or call 1-800-514-3849.