Emmanuel Hospice seeking volunteers

Emmanual Hospice has been service West Michigan since 2013, bringing holistic, compassionate person-centered hospice care to loved ones. They serve all of Kent and Ottawa counties as well as portions of Allegan, Barry, Ionia, Newaygo, and Muskegon counties.

The non-profit is currently seeking volunteers in the Belmont, Greenville, and Sparta areas to provide companionship and support to their patients. They are also seeking volunteers with pets to be part of the pet visitor program.

During these visits, volunteers will meet with patients one-on-one and enhance their quality of life through companionship. Other volunteer roles include supporting office work, community outreach, card-making, making bereavement calls, and more. There is also a veteran-to-veteran program for veterans and active duty service members who are interested in volunteering.

Those who wish to participate in the pet visitor program will receive training for their pet's certification as a companion animal and will be matched to each patient's needs. Emmanual Hospice covers the certification costs during this training.

There will be an in-person orientation for volunteer onboarding on Tuesday, October 21 from 1 P.M. to 4 P.M. at their Grand Rapids office, located at 401 Hall Street SW Suite 263. An in-person and online hybrid training model is also available.

Emmanuel Hospice Volunteer Coordinator Holly Salas and volunteer Katie Eitzen with her dog, Lenny, visited the Morning Mix to discuss the benefits of volunteering.

Visit emmanuelhospice.org for more information including online volunteer registration. Interested volunteers may also Email EHvolunteer@EmmanuelHospice.org or call (616) 719.0919 and ask for Holly.

