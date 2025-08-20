ELO Network connects after-school programs to the community

With back to school season in full swing across West Michigan this week, the adjustment to schedule also means adjusting to after-school activities. After school programs allow for students to receive homework help, career exploration, athletics, and more.

In Kent County, there are almost 60 programs that serve over 2,000 students, but the lack of federal funding risks having these programs be cut. Nationwide, many programs are not administered by schools, but the YMCA, Boys and Girls Clubs, and other organizations that seek outside support.

The Expanded Learning Opportunities Network, or ELO Network, serves Kent County students by providing resources for quality after school programs. One of those after school programs is STEM Greenhouse, engaging students in STEM proficiency and confidence.

Dr. Keli Christopher, Founding CEO of STEM Greenhouse and ELO Network Member, visited the Mix with ELO Network Leadership Council President Christy Carlin Knetsch to discuss the benefits of these programs and how the community can continue to engage and provide for these resources.

Visit miafterschool.org for more information and resources.

